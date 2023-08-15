Las Vegas Raiders Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

Odds updated as of 7:07 AM

The Washington State Cougars sport a record of 4-1 in 2023, ranking as the No. 19 team in the country. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Washington State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Colorado State September 2 W 50-24 Cougars (-8.5) 53.5 2 Wisconsin September 9 W 31-22 Badgers (-5.5) 57.5 3 Northern Colorado September 16 W 64-21 - - 4 Oregon State September 23 W 38-35 Beavers (-3) 57.5 6 @ UCLA October 7 L 25-17 Bruins (-3.5) 60.5 7 Arizona October 14 - Cougars (-7.5) 57.5 8 @ Oregon October 21 - - - View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Washington State Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Cougars lost 25-17 to the UCLA Bruins. Cameron Ward had 197 yards on 19-of-39 passing (48.7%) for the Cougs in that matchup against the Bruins, with one touchdown and two picks. In the ground game, Nakia Watson took 11 carries for 25 yards (2.3 yards per carry), while adding one reception for nine yards and one touchdown in the passing game. In the receiving game, Kyle Willams had 85 yards on eight catches (10.6 per reception) in that game.

Washington State Betting Insights

Washington State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Cougars have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

See even more stats and analysis about Washington State on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Washington State Cougars on FanDuel today!