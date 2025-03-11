Lamar vs Nicholls State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Southland Tournament

The No. 2 seed Lamar Cardinals (19-12, 14-6 Southland) will hit the court in the Southland tournament against the No. 3 seed Nicholls State Colonels (20-12, 13-7 Southland), Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Lamar vs. Nicholls State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Arena: The Legacy Center

Lamar vs. Nicholls State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lamar win (52.5%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Lamar (-1.5) versus Nicholls State on Tuesday. The over/under is set at 137.5 points for this game.

Lamar vs. Nicholls State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Lamar is 17-11-0 ATS this season.

Nicholls State has compiled a 19-10-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Lamar (7-5) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (58.3%) than Nicholls State (11-5) does as the underdog (68.8%).

Against the spread, the Cardinals have fared worse when playing at home, covering five times in 11 home games, and 11 times in 15 road games.

This season, the Colonels are 6-6-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, they are 12-4-0 ATS (.750).

Lamar has covered the spread 13 times in 20 conference games.

Nicholls State has covered the spread 14 times in 21 Southland games.

Lamar vs. Nicholls State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Lamar has come away with 10 wins in the 12 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cardinals have a mark of 10-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -110 or better on the moneyline.

Nicholls State has been the moneyline underdog 15 total times this season. Nicholls State has gone 7-8 in those games.

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -110 or longer, the Colonels have a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of their games).

Lamar has an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lamar vs. Nicholls State Head-to-Head Comparison

Lamar averages 70.8 points per game (267th in college basketball) while allowing 66.2 per contest (34th in college basketball). It has a +142 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Alexis Marmolejos' 14.4 points per game lead Lamar and rank 331st in the country.

Nicholls State puts up 74.6 points per game (153rd in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per contest (112th in college basketball). It has a +150 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Nicholls State's leading scorer, Robert Brown III, is 541st in the country, scoring 12.9 points per game.

The Cardinals win the rebound battle by 3.1 boards on average. They record 33.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 68th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.8 per outing.

Adam Hamilton leads the team with seven rebounds per game (170th in college basketball play).

The Colonels win the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. They collect 33.8 rebounds per game, 73rd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 32.5.

Jamal West leads the Colonels with 6.5 rebounds per game (229th in college basketball).

Lamar averages 91.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (299th in college basketball), and gives up 85.3 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball).

The Colonels average 94.1 points per 100 possessions (230th in college basketball), while allowing 88.2 points per 100 possessions (55th in college basketball).

