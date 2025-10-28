Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

In Week 9 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), QB Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Miami Dolphins, who have the 11th-ranked passing defense in the league (199.4 yards allowed per game).

Considering Jackson for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Dolphins? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Jackson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Lamar Jackson Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins Game Date: October 30, 2025

October 30, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 21.9

21.9 Projected Passing Yards: 210.48

210.48 Projected Passing TDs: 1.87

1.87 Projected Rushing Yards: 57.63

57.63 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson Fantasy Performance

With 93.4 fantasy points this season (23.4 per game), Jackson is the 24th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 39th among all players.

Over his last three games, Jackson has generated 64 fantasy points (21.3 per game), as he's amassed 660 yards on 54-of-76 passing with eight touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 96 rushing yards on 15 carries.

The high point of Jackson's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the Buffalo Bills, a matchup in which he posted 29.4 fantasy points -- 14-of-19 (73.7%), 209 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Lamar Jackson stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs, throwing for 147 yards and one touchdown with one interception with 48 yards on six attempts on the ground (10.7 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has not allowed someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

Miami has allowed four players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Only one player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Dolphins this season.

Miami has allowed only one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Dolphins have given up a touchdown catch by 11 players this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one TD versus Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Lamar Jackson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.