Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

In Week 8 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will face the Chicago Bears, who have the 16th-ranked passing defense in the league (212.3 yards allowed per game).

With Jackson's next game against the Bears, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Lamar Jackson Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears

Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 24.5

24.5 Projected Passing Yards: 279.97

279.97 Projected Passing TDs: 2.11

2.11 Projected Rushing Yards: 49.78

49.78 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson Fantasy Performance

With 93.4 fantasy points this season (23.4 per game), Jackson is the 21st-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 32nd among all players.

Through his last three games, Jackson has connected on 54-of-76 passes for 660 yards, with eight passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 64.0 total fantasy points (21.3 per game). With his legs, he's added 96 rushing yards on 15 attempts.

The highlight of Jackson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, as he put up 29.4 fantasy points by passing for 209 yards and two passing touchdowns with zero picks. As a runner, he contributed 70 rushing yards on six carries (11.7 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Lamar Jackson stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs, throwing for 147 yards and one touchdown with one interception with 48 yards on six attempts on the ground (10.7 fantasy points).

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed only one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Bears have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Chicago has allowed five players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed 11 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Chicago this year.

The Bears have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this season.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Chicago this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Bears this year.

