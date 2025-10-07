Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will take on the 18th-ranked pass defense of the Los Angeles Rams (215.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Jackson worth a look for his next matchup versus the Rams? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Lamar Jackson Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Passing Yards: 135.18

135.18 Projected Passing TDs: 0.75

0.75 Projected Rushing Yards: 20.53

20.53 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Jackson is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player (10th overall), putting up 93.4 total fantasy points (23.4 per game).

Over his last three games, Jackson has generated 64.0 fantasy points (21.3 per game), as he's piled up 660 yards on 54-of-76 passing with eight touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 96 rushing yards on 15 carries.

The highlight of Jackson's fantasy season came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, when he piled up 29.4 fantasy points with 70 rushing yards and one TD on six carries.

From a fantasy perspective, Lamar Jackson stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs, throwing for 147 yards and one touchdown with one interception with 48 yards on six attempts on the ground (10.7 fantasy points).

Rams Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed three or more passing TDs to just one opposing QB this year.

A total of two players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to two players this season.

The Rams have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Lamar Jackson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.