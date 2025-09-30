Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

In Week 5 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will meet the Houston Texans, who have the seventh-ranked passing defense in the NFL (178.3 yards allowed per game).

With Jackson's next game versus the Texans, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Lamar Jackson Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 21.5

21.5 Projected Passing Yards: 252.32

252.32 Projected Passing TDs: 1.53

1.53 Projected Rushing Yards: 54.72

54.72 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson Fantasy Performance

Jackson has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 93.4 fantasy points (23.4 per game) rank him second at the QB position and second overall.

During his last three games, Jackson has compiled 660 passing yards (54-of-76) for eight passing TDs with one pick, leading to 64.0 fantasy points (21.3 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 96 yards rushing on 15 carries.

The high point of Jackson's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 outburst versus the Buffalo Bills, a game when he went off for 70 rushing yards and one TD on six carries (for 29.4 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Lamar Jackson stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, throwing for 147 yards and one touchdown with one interception with 48 yards on six attempts on the ground (10.7 fantasy points).

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not allowed a player to put up over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Texans this season.

Houston has given up two or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

No opposing QB has passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Texans this season.

Houston has allowed one player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Houston has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Texans' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Houston has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to four players this year.

The Texans have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

