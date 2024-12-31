Lamar Jackson Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Cleveland Browns and their 13th-ranked passing defense (212.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

For more details on Jackson, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Browns.

Jackson vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns Game Day: January 4, 2025

January 4, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 23.1

23.1 Projected Passing Yards: 234.95

234.95 Projected Passing TDs: 1.91

1.91 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.03

56.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson Fantasy Performance

Jackson is currently the top-ranked player in fantasy football, racking up 407.4 total fantasy points (25.5 per game).

Through his last three games, Jackson has connected on 46-of-63 throws for 665 yards, with 10 passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 86.0 total fantasy points (28.7 per game). With his legs, he's added 174 rushing yards on 19 attempts with one TD.

Jackson has piled up 1,079 passing yards (85-of-121) with 14 TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 134.0 fantasy points (26.8 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 268 yards rushing on 35 carries with two touchdowns.

The peak of Jackson's fantasy season was a Week 15 performance versus the New York Giants, a game when he went off for zero catches and zero receiving yards (36.1 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Lamar Jackson stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, throwing for 207 yards and one touchdown with one interception with 46 yards on four attempts on the ground (14.9 fantasy points).

Browns Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Cleveland has allowed nine players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Browns have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

A total of seven players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed 23 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Cleveland has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

One player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Browns this year.

A total of 16 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

