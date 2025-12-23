Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is looking at a matchup versus the ninth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (197.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Green Bay Packers, Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

With Jackson's next game versus the Packers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Lamar Jackson Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers Game Date: December 27, 2025

December 27, 2025 Game Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Passing Yards: 104.01

104.01 Projected Passing TDs: 0.72

0.72 Projected Rushing Yards: 10.52

10.52 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson Fantasy Performance

With 194.4 fantasy points this season (16.2 per game), Jackson is the 19th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 32nd among all players.

During his last three games, Jackson has compiled 470 passing yards (34-of-57) for three passing TDs with two picks, leading to 40.4 fantasy points (13.5 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 76 yards rushing on 11 carries with one touchdown.

Jackson has completed 64-of-112 throws for 869 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 54.1 total fantasy points (10.8 per game). With his legs, he's added 114 rushing yards on 24 attempts with one TD.

The high point of Jackson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, as he posted 29.4 fantasy points by throwing for 209 yards and two passing touchdowns with zero picks. As a runner, he contributed 70 rushing yards on six carries (11.7 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Lamar Jackson let down his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, when he mustered only 4.7 fantasy points -- 14-of-25 (56%), 193 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has conceded more than 300 yards passing to only two players this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed nine players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Packers have given up at least three passing TDs to only two opposing QBs this year.

Green Bay has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just three players this season.

The Packers have allowed a touchdown reception by 21 players this season.

Just two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed only one player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Green Bay has given up at least one rushing TD to eight players this year.

The Packers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Lamar Jackson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.