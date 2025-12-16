Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has a matchup versus the 15th-ranked pass defense in the league (205.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his Baltimore Ravens play the New England Patriots, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Is Jackson a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Patriots? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Lamar Jackson Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots

Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.4

18.4 Projected Passing Yards: 223.19

223.19 Projected Passing TDs: 1.71

1.71 Projected Rushing Yards: 33.46

33.46 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson Fantasy Performance

Jackson is currently the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position (28th overall), putting up 189.7 total fantasy points (17.2 per game).

In his last three games, Jackson has compiled 42.2 fantasy points (14.1 per game), connecting on 44-of-79 throws for 615 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's added 96 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

Jackson has piled up 961 passing yards (71-of-127) with three TDs and five picks in his last five games, leading to 54.1 fantasy points (10.8 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 117 yards rushing on 26 carries with one touchdown.

The high point of Jackson's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Buffalo Bills, a game where he went off for 209 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero picks (for 29.4 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 70 rushing yards on six attempts (11.7 yards per carry) with one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Lamar Jackson's game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11 was his worst of the season, as he put up 4.7 fantasy points. He passed for 193 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw two picks on the day.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed over 300 yards passing to only two players this season.

The Patriots have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New England has allowed at least two passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Patriots have allowed three players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of five players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed 20 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

New England has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to three players this year.

The Patriots have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just two players this season.

New England has given up at least one rushing TD to six players this year.

The Patriots have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Lamar Jackson?