Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has a matchup against the 31st-ranked pass defense in the league (254.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Baltimore Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Lamar Jackson Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 20.8

20.8 Projected Passing Yards: 242.43

242.43 Projected Passing TDs: 1.93

1.93 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.73

39.73 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson Fantasy Performance

Jackson is currently the 16th-ranked fantasy player at his position (26th overall), putting up 175.1 total fantasy points (17.5 per game).

In his last three games, Jackson has put up 34.8 fantasy points (11.6 per game), completing 49-of-90 passes for 618 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He's added 81 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

Jackson has connected on 80-of-144 throws for 987 yards, with two touchdowns and four interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 56.1 total fantasy points (11.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 127 rushing yards on 33 attempts with one TD.

The peak of Jackson's fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst against the Buffalo Bills, a matchup in which he posted 29.4 fantasy points (6 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Lamar Jackson delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (4.7 points) in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns, passing for 193 yards and zero touchdowns with two picks.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has given up over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Bengals have allowed 16 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Cincinnati has allowed at least two TD passes to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Bengals have allowed five players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of four players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have given up a TD reception by 26 players this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed five players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have rushed for at least one TD against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

