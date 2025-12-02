Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the 28th-ranked passing defense in the league (247.4 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Jackson worth a look for his next game versus the Steelers? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Lamar Jackson Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.3

18.3 Projected Passing Yards: 225.09

225.09 Projected Passing TDs: 1.61

1.61 Projected Rushing Yards: 35.78

35.78 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson Fantasy Performance

Jackson has piled up 154.0 fantasy points in 2025 (17.1 per game), which ranks him 18th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 31 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Jackson has tallied 18.4 fantasy points (6.1 per game), as he's racked up 592 yards on 44-of-80 passing with zero touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 48 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Jackson has posted 60.6 fantasy points (12.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 972 yards on 79-of-132 passing, with five touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 98 rushing yards on 31 carries.

The high point of Jackson's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Buffalo Bills, a game where he came through with 209 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero picks (for 29.4 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 70 rushing yards on six attempts (11.7 yards per carry) with one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Lamar Jackson delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (4.7 points) in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns, passing for 193 yards and zero touchdowns with two picks.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Four players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed six players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed over 100 yards receiving to eight players this year.

The Steelers have given up a touchdown catch by 17 players this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Steelers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one touchdown against Pittsburgh this season.

Just one player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Steelers this year.

