Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is looking at a matchup versus the 32nd-ranked passing defense in the league (259.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Is Jackson a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Bengals? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Lamar Jackson Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 23.5

23.5 Projected Passing Yards: 252.91

252.91 Projected Passing TDs: 2.10

2.10 Projected Rushing Yards: 51.62

51.62 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson Fantasy Performance

With 147.5 fantasy points in 2025 (18.4 per game), Jackson is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 28th overall.

During his last three games, Jackson has piled up 522 passing yards (44-of-77) for one passing TD with two picks, leading to 28.5 fantasy points (9.5 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 57 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Jackson has compiled 873 passing yards (76-of-120) with six TDs and three picks in his last five games, leading to 64.8 fantasy points (13.0 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 119 yards rushing on 31 carries.

The highlight of Jackson's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Buffalo Bills, a game when he went off for 70 rushing yards and one TD on six carries (for 29.4 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Lamar Jackson disappointed his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, when he managed only 4.7 fantasy points -- 14-of-25 (56%), 193 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has conceded over 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Bengals have given up at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs this year.

Cincinnati has given up at least two TD passes to six opposing QBs this year.

The Bengals have allowed four players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

A total of four players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have given up a TD reception by 23 players this season.

Cincinnati has given up two or more receiving TDs to three players this season.

Five players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Bengals have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

