Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday, February 6, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Los Angeles Lakers (29-19) are favored (-7.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (25-25) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The over/under is 221.5 for the matchup.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -7.5 221.5 -319 +260

Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (66.4%)

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Lakers have compiled a 25-21-2 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Warriors are 24-25-1 this year.

Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 23 times out of 50 chances this season.

Warriors games this year have gone over the point total 24 times in 50 opportunities (48%).

Los Angeles has a better record against the spread when playing at home (13-9-0) than it does in road games (12-12-2).

At home, the Lakers eclipse the total 45.5% of the time (10 of 22 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, eclipsing the total in 50% of games (13 of 26).

Against the spread, Golden State has had better results away (11-10-1) than at home (13-15-0).

In terms of the over/under, Warriors games have finished over 15 of 28 times at home (53.6%), and nine of 22 away (40.9%).

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James averages 24.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists, shooting 51.4% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Austin Reaves averages 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Rui Hachimura averages 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Mark Williams averages 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 58.6% from the floor.

Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 8.9 points, 3.9 boards and 1.3 assists.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 22.4 points for the Warriors, plus 4.4 boards and 6.2 assists.

The Warriors receive 11.7 points per game from Buddy Hield, plus 3.2 boards and 1.6 assists.

Trayce Jackson-Davis' numbers on the season are 8 points, 6.2 boards and 2.1 assists per contest. He is draining 56.8% of his shots from the field.

The Warriors receive 8.3 points per game from Draymond Green, plus 6 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Per game, Jimmy Butler provides the Warriors 17 points, 5.2 boards and 4.8 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

