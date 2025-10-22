Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Tuesday, October 21, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Golden State Warriors visit the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in the 2025-26 opener for both teams, tipping off at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. The Lakers are 2.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -2.5 227.5 -146 +124

Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction:

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors won 41 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 41 times.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 2.5 points or greater, the Lakers went 15-14-1 last year.

Warriors games went over the point total 41 out of 82 times last season.

Last year, 41 of the Lakers' 82 games went over the point total.

Golden State covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games last year. Golden State covered 18 times in 41 games at home, and it covered 23 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, Los Angeles had a better winning percentage at home (.659, 27-14-0 record) than away (.439, 18-21-2).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6 assists last year.

Jimmy Butler III's numbers last season were 17.5 points, 5.4 boards and 5.4 assists per game. He made 50.4% of his shots from the field.

Draymond Green's numbers last season were 9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. He sank 42.4% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Brandin Podziemski averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He drained 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

Buddy Hield put up 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He sank 41.7% of his shots from the field and 37% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James collected 24.4 points last season, plus 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds.

Austin Reaves recorded 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Luka Doncic posted 28.2 points last season, plus 7.7 assists and 8.2 rebounds.

Rui Hachimura's numbers last season were 13.1 points, 5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Deandre Ayton averaged 14.4 points, 1.6 assists and 10.2 boards.

