Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and KATU

A pair of sliding teams hit the court when the Los Angeles Lakers (12-11) host the Portland Trail Blazers (8-15) on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET. The Trail Blazers are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak against the Lakers, who have lost three straight. The matchup has an over/under set at 223.5 points.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -10.5 223.5 -549 +410

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (76%)

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread in a matchup 10 times this season (10-13-0).

The Trail Blazers have 12 wins against the spread in 23 games this season.

Lakers games have gone over the total 11 times this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have gone over the total in 11 of 23 opportunities (47.8%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has fared better when playing at home, covering five times in 10 home games, and five times in 13 road games.

In terms of over/unders, the Lakers hit the over more often in home games, as they've exceeded the total five times in 10 opportunities this season (50%). On the road, they have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

Portland has been better against the spread at home (6-5-0) than away (6-5-1) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Trail Blazers games have finished over six of 11 times at home (54.5%), and five of 12 on the road (41.7%).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 27.4 points, 11.2 boards and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

LeBron James averages 23 points, 8 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 3.5 boards and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 44% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

D'Angelo Russell averages 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 12.1 points, 1.7 assists and 5.4 boards.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 11.7 points, 5.9 boards and 3.1 assists for the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers are getting 15.9 points, 3.5 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Jerami Grant.

Anfernee Simons averages 16.6 points, 2.7 boards and 4.5 assists. He is sinking 40.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Toumani Camara averages 9 points, 5 boards and 2.2 assists. He is sinking 41.6% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Trail Blazers get 14.3 points per game from Deandre Ayton, plus 9.4 boards and 1.3 assists.

