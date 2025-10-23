Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Friday, October 24, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) are just 2-point underdogs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, October 24, 2025. The game starts at 10 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The over/under for the matchup is set at 223.5.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -2 223.5 -124 +106

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (51.4%)

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves covered 39 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

The Lakers went 18-14-1 as underdogs of 2 points or greater last year.

The Timberwolves and their opponents combined to hit the over 45 out of 82 times last season.

The Lakers had 41 of their 82 games go over the point total last year.

When playing at home last season, Minnesota owned a worse record against the spread (17-23-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (22-19-0).

Against the spread, Los Angeles was better at home (27-14-0) than away (18-21-2) last season.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards' numbers last season were 27.6 points, 5.7 boards and 4.5 assists per game. He also drained 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.1 triples (second in NBA).

Julius Randle recorded 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He sank 48.5% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Rudy Gobert put up 12 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also drained 66.9% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).

Naz Reid's numbers last season were 14.2 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Jaden McDaniels' stats last season included 12.2 points, 5.7 boards and 2 assists per game. He sank 47.7% of his shots from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James averaged 24.4 points last season, plus 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds.

Austin Reaves put up 20.2 points last season, plus 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Luka Doncic's numbers last season were 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown, with an average of 3.5 made 3-pointers.

Rui Hachimura collected 13.1 points, 5 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Deandre Ayton's stats last season were 14.4 points, 10.2 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 56.6% from the floor.

