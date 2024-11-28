Lakers vs. Thunder NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 29

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-4) will look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth in the league scoring 29.5 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Anthony Davis (fifth in the NBA with 29.2 PPG) and the Los Angeles Lakers (11-7) on Friday, November 29, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The Thunder are 1-point road underdogs in the game, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSOK. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

Lakers vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -1 228.5 -116 -102

Lakers vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (58.4%)

Lakers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Lakers are 9-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Thunder have played 18 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under nine times this season.

Thunder games this year have gone over the total in eight of 18 opportunities (44.4%).

Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread at home (5-4-0) than it does in away games (4-5-0).

The Lakers have gone over the total more often at home, hitting the over in five of nine home matchups (55.6%). In road games, they have hit the over in four of nine games (44.4%).

This year, Oklahoma City is 5-5-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, it is 5-3-0 ATS (.625).

Looking at the over/under, Thunder games have gone over more often at home (five of 10, 50%) than on the road (three of eight, 37.5%).

Lakers Leaders

Davis averages 29.2 points, 11.5 boards and 3.2 assists, shooting 55.5% from the field.

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 22.9 points, 8.2 boards and 9.3 assists per game, shooting 50.3% from the floor and 40.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Austin Reaves averages 17.1 points, 3.4 boards and 4.9 assists, shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.1% from downtown, with 2.7 made treys per game.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 11.8 points, 2.2 boards and 4.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dalton Knecht averages 11.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 50.7% from the field and 43.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.5 points, 5.3 boards and 6.4 assists for the Thunder.

The Thunder get 21.6 points per game from Jalen Williams, plus 6.4 boards and 5.3 assists.

The Thunder receive 10.1 points per game from Luguentz Dort, plus 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The Thunder get 16.4 points per game from Chet Holmgren, plus 8.7 rebounds and 2 assists.

Per game, Cason Wallace gives the Thunder 6.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 1.7 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.