Lakers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 1

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, December 1, 2025

Monday, December 1, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: Peacock

The Los Angeles Lakers (15-4) host the Phoenix Suns (12-9) after winning six home games in a row. The Lakers are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, December 1, 2025. The matchup's over/under is set at 233.5.

Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -4.5 233.5 -196 +164

Lakers vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (63.8%)

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Lakers have compiled a 13-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Suns are 13-6-2 against the spread this season.

This season, Lakers games have hit the over 13 times out of 21 chances.

Suns games this year have hit the over on 10 of 21 set point totals (47.6%).

Los Angeles sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-3-0) than it does in road games (7-3-0).

The Lakers have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (100%) than road tilts (40%).

This season, Phoenix is 8-3-1 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). Away, it is 5-3-1 ATS (.556).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Suns' games have finished above the over/under at home (33.3%, four of 12) than on the road (66.7%, six of nine).

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 35.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 9.2 assists, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (third in league).

Austin Reaves is averaging 28.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Deandre Ayton averages 16 points, 8.6 boards and 0.9 assists.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 boards and 0.9 assists.

Jake Laravia averages 9.4 points, 4 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 46.8% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. He is also draining 45.5% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Per game, Collin Gillespie provides the Suns 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.2 triples (ninth in NBA).

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 64.4% of his shots from the floor (sixth in NBA).

Dillon Brooks averages 21.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is draining 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.

