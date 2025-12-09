Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 10

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and SportsNet LA

The Los Angeles Lakers (17-6) are favored by 4.5 points against the San Antonio Spurs (16-7) on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on Amazon Prime Video and SportsNet LA. The over/under is set at 234.5 for the matchup.

Lakers vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -4.5 234.5 -178 +150

Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (63.4%)

Lakers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 15 times in 23 games with a set spread.

In the Spurs' 23 games this season, they have 10 wins against the spread.

Lakers games have gone over the total 16 times this season.

Spurs games this year have gone over the point total 13 times in 23 opportunities (56.5%).

In home games, Los Angeles owns a worse record against the spread (6-4-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (9-4-0).

The Lakers have gone over the total in a higher percentage of home games (100%) than road games (46.2%).

Against the spread, San Antonio has been better at home (6-3-2) than away (4-7-1).

In terms of the over/under, Spurs games have gone over less often at home (five of 11, 45.5%) than on the road (eight of 12, 66.7%).

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 35 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

Austin Reaves is averaging 28.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 8.8 boards and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 70.6% from the floor (second in NBA).

Rui Hachimura averages 14 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists, shooting 53.6% from the field and 46.2% from downtown (seventh in league), with 2 made treys per game.

Jake Laravia is averaging 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Spurs Leaders

Devin Vassell averages 15.7 points for the Spurs, plus 3.7 boards and 2.4 assists.

The Spurs receive 24.3 points per game from De'Aaron Fox, plus 3.7 boards and 6.5 assists.

Keldon Johnson averages 13 points, 6.5 boards and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 57.5% of his shots from the floor (10th in league).

Per game, Harrison Barnes gives the Spurs 13.4 points, 3.4 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

The Spurs are getting 11.2 points, 5.3 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Julian Champagnie.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.