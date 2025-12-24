Lakers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 25

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 25, 2025

Thursday, December 25, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ABC and ESPN

The Houston Rockets (17-10) play the Los Angeles Lakers (19-9) as 3.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 25, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. The over/under is 228.5 for the matchup.

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -3.5 228.5 -172 +144

Lakers vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (50.3%)

Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have compiled a 15-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Lakers are 16-12-0 this year.

Rockets games have gone over the total 17 times out of 28 chances this season.

Lakers games this season have gone over the point total 19 times in 28 opportunities (67.9%).

Houston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered five times in 10 games at home, and it has covered 10 times in 17 games on the road.

The Rockets have gone over the over/under in five of 10 home games (50%). They've done better in road games, going over the total in 12 of 17 matchups (70.6%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). On the road, it is .588 (10-7-0).

Looking at the over/under, Lakers games have finished over more often at home (11 of 11, 100%) than away (eight of 17, 47.1%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 23 points, 9.3 boards and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 50.5% from the field.

Amen Thompson is averaging 17.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kevin Durant is averaging 25.2 points, 5 boards and 4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Reed Sheppard averages 13.3 points, 3 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 43.5% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 34.1 points, 8.6 boards and 8.8 assists per game. He is also draining 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 32% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.4 triples (sixth in NBA).

Per game, Austin Reaves provides the Lakers 27.3 points, 5.4 boards and 6.5 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

The Lakers are receiving 15.2 points, 9 boards and 0.9 assists per game from Deandre Ayton.

Jake Laravia averages 8.8 points, 4.2 boards and 1.9 assists. He is sinking 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.

The Lakers are receiving 13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Rui Hachimura.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.