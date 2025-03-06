Lakers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6

Lakers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TNT and MAX

The Los Angeles Lakers (39-21) are just 3-point favorites as they look to continue a five-game home win streak when they take on the New York Knicks (40-21) on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs at 10 p.m. ET on TNT and MAX. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

Lakers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -3 228.5 -148 +126

Lakers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (51.5%)

Lakers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 34 times over 60 games with a set spread.

The Knicks have 28 wins against the spread in 61 games this year.

Lakers games have gone over the total 28 times out of 61 chances this season.

The Knicks have hit the over 57.4% of the time this year (35 of 61 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has played better when playing at home, covering 20 times in 31 home games, and 14 times in 29 road games.

The Lakers have gone over the total in 14 of 31 home games (45.2%). They've fared better in road games, topping the total in 14 of 29 matchups (48.3%).

New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .438 (14-17-1). Away, it is .483 (14-15-0).

In terms of the over/under, Knicks games have gone over 18 of 32 times at home (56.2%), and 17 of 29 on the road (58.6%).

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James averages 24.9 points, 8 boards and 8.5 assists, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Austin Reaves averages 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made treys per game.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 boards and 1.5 assists.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 9 points, 0.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.5 points, 13.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Knicks.

Per game, Jalen Brunson gets the Knicks 26.1 points, 3 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Josh Hart averages 14.4 points, 9.6 boards and 5.7 assists. He is draining 54.9% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

The Knicks get 17.4 points per game from Mikal Bridges, plus 3.1 boards and 3.4 assists.

The Knicks receive 16.4 points per game from OG Anunoby, plus 4.7 boards and 2.1 assists.

