Lakers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 28

Lakers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025

Sunday, December 28, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA

The Los Angeles Lakers (19-10) are heavy, 12-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (8-23) on Sunday, December 28, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA. The point total for the matchup is 233.5.

Lakers vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -12 233.5 -699 +500

Lakers vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (79.4%)

Lakers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 16 times this season (16-13-0).

The Kings have played 31 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 19 times out of 31 chances this season.

Kings games this year have gone over the total in 14 of 31 opportunities (45.2%).

When playing at home, Los Angeles owns a worse record against the spread (6-6-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (10-7-0).

The Lakers have eclipsed the total in 11 of 12 home games (91.7%), compared to eight of 17 road games (47.1%).

This year, Sacramento is 4-10-1 at home against the spread (.267 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-8-1 ATS (.438).

Kings games have finished above the over/under more often at home (seven times out of 15) than on the road (seven of 16) this year.

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 33.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists.

Deandre Ayton averages 15 points, 8.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Jake Laravia is averaging 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 boards and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

LeBron James is averaging 20.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook averages 14.6 points for the Kings, plus 6.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

The Kings are receiving 18.7 points, 3.3 boards and 3.7 assists per game from DeMar DeRozan.

The Kings are receiving 13 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game from Dennis Schroder.

Malik Monk averages 12.2 points, 2 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

The Kings get 10.3 points per game from Maxime Raynaud, plus 5.9 rebounds and 1 assists.

