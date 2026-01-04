Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 4

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026

Sunday, January 4, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (15-19) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (21-11) on Sunday, January 4, 2026 at Crypto.com Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on SportsNet LA and FDSSE. The point total in the matchup is set at 238.5.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -6.5 238.5 -240 +198

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (59.1%)

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 18 times this season (18-14-0).

In the Grizzlies' 34 games this season, they have 15 wins against the spread.

This season, 21 of the Lakers' games have gone over the point total out of 34 chances.

Grizzlies games this year have hit the over 14 times in 34 opportunities (41.2%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in away games (10-7-0) than it has in home games (8-7-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Lakers hit the over more often in home games, as they've gone over the total 13 times in 15 opportunities this season (86.7%). On the road, they have hit the over eight times in 17 opportunities (47.1%).

Memphis has been better against the spread on the road (8-10-0) than at home (7-9-0) this season.

Grizzlies games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (eight times out of 16) than away (six of 18) this season.

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 33.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 made treys (seventh in league).

Deandre Ayton averages 14.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Jake Laravia is averaging 9.1 points, 1.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

LeBron James is averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart is averaging 9.8 points, 2.8 boards and 3.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 18.6 points for the Grizzlies, plus 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Grizzlies are receiving 14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Santi Aldama.

Cedric Coward averages 13.7 points, 6.5 boards and 3 assists. He is sinking 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

The Grizzlies are getting 12 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Cam Spencer.

Jaylen Wells' numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is draining 42.3% of his shots from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 treys.

