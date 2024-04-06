Lakers vs. Cavaliers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 6

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and CW43

The Los Angeles Lakers (44-33) are favored (by 5 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (46-31) on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -5 -106 -114 229.5 -106 -114 -205 +172

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (53.9%)

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Lakers are 36-40-1 against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have 37 wins against the spread in 77 games this year.

Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 43 times this season.

The Cavaliers have gone over the point total 48.1% of the time this year (37 of 77 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 19 times in 39 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 17 times in 38 opportunities in road games.

Looking at point totals, the Lakers hit the over less often in home games, as they've gone over the total 19 times in 39 opportunities this season (48.7%). In road games, they have hit the over 24 times in 38 opportunities (63.2%).

Cleveland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .474 (18-19-1). On the road, it is .487 (19-19-1).

Looking at the over/under, Cavaliers games have finished over more frequently at home (21 of 38, 55.3%) than on the road (16 of 39, 41%).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 24.8 points, 3.5 assists and 12.6 rebounds.

LeBron James averages 25.4 points, 7.3 boards and 8.1 assists.

Austin Reaves is averaging 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 18.1 points, 6.3 assists and 3.1 boards.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 38.8% from the field and 32.8% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Cavaliers Leaders

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is also sinking 63.1% of his shots from the field (third in NBA).

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 26.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6 assists per game. He is draining 46.3% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 treys.

Caris LeVert's numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He is making 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

The Cavaliers are receiving 12.3 points, 4.7 boards and 3.8 assists per game from Max Strus.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 16 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He is sinking 59.1% of his shots from the field (ninth in NBA).

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $200 in Bonus Bets - if your bet wins - when you place your first $5 bet!

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.