Lakers at Clippers Prediction: 2 Player Props and Best Bets

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Clippers do battle with the Los Angeles Lakers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Lakers at Clippers Best Bets and Props

Over the past two seasons, Ivica Zubac has had a lot of success against the Los Angeles Lakers. That can continue tonight.

To Record A Double Double To Record A Double Double Ivica Zubac -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Zubac has played five games versus the Lakers since the start of last year -- not counting a game in which Zubac exited early due to injury. Over those five contests, he's averaged 15.6 points and 13.0 rebounds.

Zubac has recorded a double-double in four of the five games. In the one exception, he finished with eight points and 10 boards.

For tonight, Zubac is listed at -520 to net 10-plus points and -186 to snag 10-plus boards. He's produced at least 11 rebounds in four straight games and has double-digit points in six of his last eight games.

This is a good matchup for Marcus Smart to knock down multiple threes.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Marcus Smart -140 View more odds in Sportsbook

For the season, the Clippers are surrendering the 11th-highest three-point attempt rate (42.1%). They're giving up the fourth-most made triples per night to shooting guards (3.5).

Smart is making just 32.7% of his three-point attempts this season. On the bright side, he's taking 5.1 per game and making 1.6 per night.

Smart has hit at least two treys in four of his last five games. He went a laughable 0 for 9 from three the last time he faced the Clippers, and despite the goose egg, it's a positive that he got so many looks.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

