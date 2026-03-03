Lafayette vs Holy Cross College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Patriot League Tournament

The No. 2 seed Holy Cross Crusaders (10-21, 5-13 Patriot League) will square off in the Patriot League tournament against the No. 7 seed Lafayette Leopards (11-20, 8-10 Patriot League) on Tuesday at Kirby Sports Center, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Lafayette vs. Holy Cross Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Easton, Pennsylvania

Easton, Pennsylvania Arena: Kirby Sports Center

Lafayette vs. Holy Cross Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lafayette win (57%)

Lafayette is a 3.5-point favorite against Holy Cross on Tuesday and the over/under has been set at 141.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the outing.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Lafayette vs. Holy Cross: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Lafayette has put together a 14-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Holy Cross has compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Lafayette (1-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (25%) than Holy Cross (9-8) does as the underdog (52.9%).

The Leopards have a worse record against the spread at home (4-10-0) than they do in away games (10-6-0).

Against the spread, the Crusaders have been better at home (6-6-0) than away (7-9-0).

Lafayette has eight wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

Holy Cross' Patriot League record against the spread is 8-10-0.

Lafayette vs. Holy Cross: Moneyline Betting Stats

Lafayette has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 10 games this year and has walked away with the win six times (60%) in those games.

This season, the Leopards have been victorious two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 or better on the moneyline.

Holy Cross has won seven of the 25 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (28%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, the Crusaders have a record of 4-12 (25%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Lafayette has a 64.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Lafayette vs. Holy Cross Head-to-Head Comparison

Lafayette has a -154 scoring differential, falling short by five points per game. It is putting up 69.2 points per game to rank 326th in college basketball and is allowing 74.2 per contest to rank 196th in college basketball.

Caleb Williams' team-leading 16.1 points per game ranks 207th in college basketball.

Holy Cross has a -169 scoring differential, falling short by 5.5 points per game. It is putting up 67.8 points per game, 338th in college basketball, and is giving up 73.3 per contest to rank 167th in college basketball.

Tyler Boston paces Holy Cross, averaging 13.7 points per game (451st in college basketball).

The Leopards come up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. They are recording 30.3 rebounds per game (274th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 33.2 per contest.

Christian Humphrey averages 6.7 rebounds per game (ranking 195th in college basketball) to lead the Leopards.

The Crusaders lose the rebound battle by 4.2 boards on average. They collect 27.9 rebounds per game, 343rd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 32.1.

Aiden Disu paces the Crusaders with five rebounds per game (593rd in college basketball).

Lafayette's 92.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 306th in college basketball, and the 99 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 291st in college basketball.

The Crusaders rank 283rd in college basketball averaging 93.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 321st, allowing 100.8 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!