Kyren Williams Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Running back Kyren Williams is looking at a matchup versus the eighth-ranked run defense in the league (91.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Williams worth considering for his upcoming game against the Jaguars? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Kyren Williams Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.81

64.81 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.57

0.57 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.83

17.83 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams is currently the eighth-ranked fantasy player at his position (29th overall), putting up 83.3 total fantasy points (13.9 per game).

Over his last three games, Williams has amassed 45.2 fantasy points (15.1 per game) as he's scampered for 192 yards and scored one touchdown on 40 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 120 yards on 13 catches (16 targets) with two TD.

Williams has put up 70.4 fantasy points (14.1 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 352 yards with one touchdown on 77 carries. He has also contributed 152 yards on 17 catches (21 targets) with three TD as a receiver.

The peak of Williams' fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, when he caught eight balls on 10 targets for 66 yards with two touchdowns, good for 23.1 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyren Williams delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (7.4 points) in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts, rushing for 77 yards on 13 carries with three catches for 17 yards.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Jacksonville has allowed three players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has allowed three players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Jaguars have allowed 10 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Jaguars have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Jacksonville has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Jaguars have given up at least two rushing TDs to only one player this season.

