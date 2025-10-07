Kyren Williams Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Los Angeles Rams RB Kyren Williams will take on the 29th-ranked rushing defense of the Baltimore Ravens (146.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Williams for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Ravens? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Kyren Williams Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.07

68.07 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.70

0.70 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.11

16.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 68.6 fantasy points in 2025 (13.7 per game), Williams is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at his position and 31st overall.

During his last three games, Williams has 47.7 total fantasy points (15.9 per game), toting the ball 47 times for 236 yards and zero touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 101 yards on 13 catches (17 targets) with three TDs.

The high point of Williams' fantasy season came against the San Francisco 49ers last week, when he piled up 23.1 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 65 rushing yards on 14 carries (4.6 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyren Williams had his worst game of the season in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts, when he tallied just 7.4 fantasy points (13 carries, 77 yards).

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed over 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Ravens this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have given up three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

Baltimore has allowed just one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Ravens this season.

Just one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Baltimore this season.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Ravens this year.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one TD versus Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

