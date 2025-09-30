Kyren Williams Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Los Angeles Rams RB Kyren Williams will be up against the 17th-ranked rushing defense of the San Francisco 49ers (115.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

For more information on Williams, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, scroll down before his upcoming matchup versus the 49ers.

Kyren Williams Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: October 2, 2025

October 2, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 62.29

62.29 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.68

0.68 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.75

9.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Williams is currently the 18th-ranked fantasy player (54th overall), putting up 45.5 total fantasy points (11.4 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Williams has generated 32.6 fantasy points (10.9 per game) as he's rushed for 237 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 50 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 49 yards on seven grabs (nine targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Williams' season as a fantasy producer came against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, as he posted 17.2 fantasy points by reeling in two passes (on three targets) for 18 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyren Williams' game against the Indianapolis Colts last week was his worst of the year, as he posted just 7.4 fantasy points. He ran for 77 yards on 13 carries on the day with three catches for 17 yards.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has not allowed a player to total more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The 49ers have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

San Francisco has allowed at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

The 49ers have allowed one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

San Francisco has given up more than 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The 49ers have given up a TD reception by five players this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The 49ers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kyren Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.