Kyren Williams Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams RB Kyren Williams will be up against the third-ranked rushing defense of the Seattle Seahawks (91.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Daily fantasy players, is Williams worth considering for his upcoming game against the Seahawks? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Kyren Williams Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: December 18, 2025

December 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.81

56.81 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.44

10.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams is the eighth-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 24th overall, as he has put up 197.7 total fantasy points (14.1 per game).

In his last three games, Williams has put up 49.7 fantasy points (16.6 per game), running for 234 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 41 carries. He has also contributed 23 yards on three catches (four targets) as a receiver.

Williams has totaled 70.1 fantasy points (14.0 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 371 yards with five touchdowns on 65 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 30 yards on five grabs (seven targets).

The high point of Williams' fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, when he caught eight balls on 10 targets for 66 yards with two touchdowns, good for 23.1 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyren Williams disappointed his fantasy managers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12, when he managed only 4.8 fantasy points (12 carries, 46 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has conceded over 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Seahawks have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have not allowed someone to throw for at least three touchdowns against them in a game this season.

Seattle has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

A total of 17 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Seahawks this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Seattle has given up at least one rushing touchdown to six players this year.

Just one player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Seahawks this year.

