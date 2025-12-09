Kyren Williams Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Running back Kyren Williams faces a matchup against the 10th-ranked run defense in the league (102.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, when his Los Angeles Rams meet the Detroit Lions, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Kyren Williams Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.7

13.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.53

64.53 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.67

0.67 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.65

14.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 176.9 fantasy points this season (13.6 per game), Williams is the eighth-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 24th among all players.

In his last three games, Williams has picked up 33.7 fantasy points (11.2 per game), rushing for 202 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 38 carries. He has also contributed 15 yards on three catches (four targets) as a receiver.

Williams has 69.7 total fantasy points (13.9 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 64 times for 366 yards with five touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 31 yards on six catches (nine targets).

The high point of Williams' fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, when he carried 14 times for 65 yards on his way to 23.1 fantasy points. He also had eight receptions (on 10 targets) for 66 yards with two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Kyren Williams had his worst game of the season in Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he tallied just 4.8 fantasy points (12 carries, 46 yards).

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed just two players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Lions have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed nine players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Lions have allowed four players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Detroit has allowed over 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

The Lions have allowed a TD catch by 21 players this year.

Detroit has allowed at least two receiving TDs to five players this year.

No player has put up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Lions this year.

Detroit has given up at least one rushing TD to nine players this year.

The Lions have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this year.

