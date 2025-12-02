Kyren Williams Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams will be up against the 16th-ranked tun defense of the Arizona Cardinals (112.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Williams for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Cardinals? We've got stats and info for you below.

Kyren Williams Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.61

69.61 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.71

0.71 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.46

13.46 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Williams is currently the 10th-ranked fantasy player (28th overall), posting 161.2 total fantasy points (13.4 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Williams has amassed 33.6 fantasy points (11.2 per game) as he's run for 209 yards and scored two touchdowns on 37 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with seven yards on two grabs (four targets).

Williams has 71.4 total fantasy points (14.3 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 76 times for 396 yards with five touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 18 yards on four catches (seven targets).

The peak of Williams' fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, when he caught eight balls on 10 targets for 66 yards with two touchdowns, good for 23.1 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Kyren Williams disappointed his fantasy managers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12, when he managed only 4.8 fantasy points (12 carries, 46 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed just one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Arizona has allowed two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The Cardinals have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have given up a touchdown catch by 15 players this year.

Arizona has allowed only two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this season.

The Cardinals have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

