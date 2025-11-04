Kyren Williams Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Running back Kyren Williams has a matchup versus the 15th-ranked run defense in the league (108.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, when his Los Angeles Rams meet the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Kyren Williams Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.7

13.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 61.97

61.97 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.60

0.60 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.66

18.66 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Williams is currently the 10th-ranked fantasy player (37th overall), tallying 107.2 total fantasy points (13.4 per game).

In his last three games, Williams has put up 38.6 fantasy points (12.9 per game), rushing for 218 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 50 carries. He has also contributed 48 yards on four catches (five targets) as a pass-catcher.

Williams has generated 69.1 fantasy points (13.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 360 yards with two touchdowns on 77 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 131 yards on 15 receptions (19 targets) with two TDs.

The high point of Williams' fantasy season came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, when he racked up 23.1 fantasy points with 65 rushing yards on 14 carries. As a receiver, he hauled in eight balls (on 10 targets) for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Kyren Williams' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 6.5 fantasy points. He rushed for 54 yards on 12 carries on the day with two catches for 11 yards.

49ers Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the 49ers this year.

A total of one player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed a touchdown catch by 14 players this year.

San Francisco has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The 49ers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this season.

San Francisco has allowed at least one rushing TD to five players this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the 49ers this season.

