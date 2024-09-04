Kyren Williams Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams will take on the team with last year's second-ranked rushing defense, the Detroit Lions (88.8 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Williams a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Lions? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Williams vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.05

11.05 Projected Rushing Yards: 62.02

62.02 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.50

0.50 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.24

15.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Williams 2023 Fantasy Performance

In his best game last season -- Week 12 versus the Arizona Cardinals -- Williams accumulated 32.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 16 carries, 143 yards; 6 receptions, 61 yards, 2 TDs.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 17 against the New York Giants -- Williams picked up 28.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 20 carries, 87 yards, 3 TDs.

In Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Williams posted a season-low 5.7 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 13 carries, 53 yards.

Williams collected 6.5 fantasy points -- 10 carries, 38 yards; 2 receptions, 27 yards -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lions Defensive Performance

Last season, Detroit allowed six quarterbacks to amass over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Lions allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Detroit last season, nine players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Lions allowed four players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Detroit gave up over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

The Lions allowed 25 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Detroit allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In the run game, one player put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Lions last season.

Against Detroit last season, 13 players rushed for at least one TD.

Two players ran for multiple scores in a game against the Lions last year.

