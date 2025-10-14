Kyler Murray Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

In Week 7 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will face the Green Bay Packers, who have the 11th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (207.2 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Murray worth a look for his next matchup versus the Packers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Kyler Murray Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers

Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.2

17.2 Projected Passing Yards: 223.32

223.32 Projected Passing TDs: 1.17

1.17 Projected Rushing Yards: 35.84

35.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Murray Fantasy Performance

With 77.8 fantasy points in 2025 (15.6 per game), Murray is the 24th-ranked player at the QB position and 39th among all players.

In his last three games, Murray has put up 45.5 fantasy points (15.2 per game), connecting on 72-of-107 passes for 579 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 103 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The highlight of Murray's fantasy season came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, when he compiled 18.3 fantasy points with 163 passing yards, two TDs, and zero picks. With his legs, he added 38 rushing yards on seven carries (5.4 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyler Murray stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, throwing for 220 yards and one touchdown with one interception with 32 yards on seven attempts on the ground (14.0 fantasy points).

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed just one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed three players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Only one player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Packers this year.

A total of one player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Green Bay this season.

A total of Seven players have caught a TD pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Packers this year.

