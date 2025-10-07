Kyler Murray Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will face the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 19th-ranked passing defense in the league (217.0 yards allowed per game).

For more info on Murray, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game versus the Colts.

Kyler Murray Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.0

18.0 Projected Passing Yards: 224.41

224.41 Projected Passing TDs: 1.32

1.32 Projected Rushing Yards: 35.80

35.80 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Murray Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Murray is currently the 17th-ranked player in fantasy (22nd overall), with 77.8 total fantasy points (15.6 per game).

During his last three games, Murray has compiled 579 passing yards (72-of-107) for three passing TDs with two picks, leading to 45.5 fantasy points (15.2 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 103 yards rushing on 15 carries with one touchdown.

The high point of Murray's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 outburst versus the New Orleans Saints, a game where he came through with 163 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero picks (for 18.3 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 38 rushing yards on seven attempts (5.4 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyler Murray had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, when he tallied 14.0 fantasy points -- 17-of-25 (68%), 220 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 7 carries, 32 yards.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has conceded over 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Colts have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have given up at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

Indianapolis has given up over 100 yards receiving to only one player this season.

The Colts have allowed eight players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Indianapolis has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Colts' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Colts this season.

