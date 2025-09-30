Kyler Murray Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will take on the 22nd-ranked passing defense of the Tennessee Titans (227.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Murray for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Titans? We've got stats and information for you below.

Kyler Murray Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans

Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.7

19.7 Projected Passing Yards: 215.12

215.12 Projected Passing TDs: 1.41

1.41 Projected Rushing Yards: 43.99

43.99 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.50

Projections provided by numberFire

Murray Fantasy Performance

Murray has piled up 62.5 fantasy points in 2025 (15.6 per game), which ranks him 15th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 21 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Murray has accumulated 579 passing yards (66-of-101) for four passing TDs with three picks, leading to 44.2 fantasy points (14.7 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 110 yards rushing on 18 carries.

The highlight of Murray's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the New Orleans Saints, a matchup in which he tallied 18.3 fantasy points (7 carries, 38 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyler Murray's matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 was his worst of the season, as he put up 14.0 fantasy points. He threw for 220 yards and one touchdown, and threw one pick on the day.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee is yet to allow a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Tennessee has allowed two players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Titans have not allowed a player to throw for three or more touchdowns versus them in a game this year.

Tennessee has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Titans have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Tennessee has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

The Titans have allowed one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one TD versus Tennessee this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown against the Titans this year.

Want more data and analysis on Kyler Murray?