Kyler Murray Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will match up with the fourth-ranked passing defense of the San Francisco 49ers (189.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Murray worth a look for his next game against the 49ers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Murray this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Murray vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.0

17.0 Projected Passing Yards: 214.65

214.65 Projected Passing TDs: 1.25

1.25 Projected Rushing Yards: 31.06

31.06 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Murray Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Murray is currently the 11th-ranked fantasy player (14th overall), putting up 269.5 total fantasy points (16.8 per game).

During his last three games, Murray has accumulated 747 passing yards (76-of-110) for two passing TDs with three picks, leading to 46.5 fantasy points (15.5 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 106 yards rushing on 17 carries with one touchdown.

Murray has put up 79.7 fantasy points (15.9 per game) in his last five games, completing 132-of-193 throws for 1,266 yards, with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's added 170 rushing yards on 27 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The highlight of Murray's season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Jets in Week 10, as he put up 28.7 fantasy points by scampering for 21 yards and two TDs on three attempts.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyler Murray delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (4.8 points) in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, passing for 154 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

49ers Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this year.

A total of 14 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed six players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

San Francisco has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 18 players have caught a TD pass versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed two or more receiving TDs to three players this year.

The 49ers have allowed five players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed 18 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The 49ers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kyler Murray? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.