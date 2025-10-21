Kyle Pitts Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

In Week 8 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), TE Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Miami Dolphins, who have the 11th-ranked pass defense in the league (203.9 yards conceded per game).

For more information on Pitts, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game against the Dolphins.

Kyle Pitts Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.46

39.46 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts Fantasy Performance

Among players at the TE position, Pitts is currently the 18th-ranked player in fantasy (171st overall), with 34.5 total fantasy points (5.8 per game).

In his last three games, Pitts has posted 21.0 fantasy points (7.0 per game), as he's converted 19 targets into 15 catches for 150 yards and one TD.

Pitts has posted 28.6 fantasy points (5.7 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 30 targets into 23 catches for 226 yards and one TD.

The high point of Pitts' fantasy season came against the Washington Commanders in Week 4, when he compiled 13.0 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he reeled in five balls (on five targets) for 70 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Kyle Pitts delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (1.8 points) in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills, hauling in three balls for 18 yards.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Miami has given up two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

The Dolphins have given up at least three passing TDs to just one opposing QB this year.

Miami has given up more than 100 yards receiving to only one player this year.

A total of 11 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Miami this season.

The Dolphins have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.

Miami has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to six players this year.

The Dolphins have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

