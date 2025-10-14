Kyle Pitts Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will be up against the 18th-ranked pass defense of the San Francisco 49ers (214.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Pitts' next game against the 49ers, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Kyle Pitts Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.36

39.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts Fantasy Performance

With 28.3 fantasy points in 2025 (5.7 per game), Pitts is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 180th overall.

In his last three games, Pitts has produced 18.7 fantasy points (6.2 per game), as he's converted 15 targets into 12 catches for 127 yards and one TD.

The highlight of Pitts' season as a fantasy producer came against the Washington Commanders in Week 4, as he tallied 13.0 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyle Pitts let down his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills last week, when he mustered only 1.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

49ers Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has given up at least two passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the 49ers this year.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed nine players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

San Francisco has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to just one player this year.

The 49ers have allowed just one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The 49ers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

