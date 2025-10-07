Kyle Pitts Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Buffalo Bills and their second-ranked pass defense (154 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Monday at 7:15 p.m. ET.

For more information on Pitts, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, read this piece before his upcoming matchup against the Bills.

Kyle Pitts Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills

Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: October 13, 2025

October 13, 2025 Game Time: 7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 40.89

40.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, Pitts is currently the 17th-ranked fantasy player (172nd overall), posting 26.5 total fantasy points (6.6 per game).

During his last three games Pitts has been targeted 16 times, with 13 receptions for 146 yards and one TD. He has put up 20.6 fantasy points (6.9 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Pitts' season as a fantasy producer came against the Washington Commanders in Week 4, as he tallied 13.0 fantasy points by hauling in five passes (on five targets) for 70 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyle Pitts' matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 3.7 fantasy points. He had four receptions for 37 yards on the day.

Bills Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Buffalo has allowed two players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed two players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Six players have caught a TD pass against the Bills this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed just one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one TD versus Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

