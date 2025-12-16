Kyle Pitts Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will take on the 21st-ranked passing defense of the Arizona Cardinals (226.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Pitts worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Cardinals? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Kyle Pitts Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.94

51.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, Pitts has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 7.4 fantasy points per game (103.7 total points). Overall, he is 106th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Pitts has put up 51.8 fantasy points (17.3 per game), as he's turned 30 targets into 24 catches for 338 yards and three TDs.

Pitts has been targeted 38 times, with 28 receptions for 377 yards and three TDs, during his last five games, leading to 55.7 fantasy points (11.1 per game) during that period.

The high point of Pitts' fantasy season was last week's performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup in which he put up 34.6 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 11 receptions, 166 yards, 3 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyle Pitts disappointed his fantasy managers against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, when he mustered only 1.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed just one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed three or more passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

Arizona has allowed four players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Arizona has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to four players this season.

Three players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cardinals this year.

A total of 12 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this year.

