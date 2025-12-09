Kyle Pitts Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Tight end Kyle Pitts is looking at a matchup versus the 27th-ranked pass defense in the league (237.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, when his Atlanta Falcons play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Kyle Pitts Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: December 11, 2025

December 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.98

37.98 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts Fantasy Performance

Pitts is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at the TE position and 172nd overall, as he has tallied 69.1 total fantasy points (5.3 per game).

During his last three games Pitts has been targeted 23 times, with 15 receptions for 197 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 19.7 fantasy points (6.6 per game) during that period.

Pitts has produced 24.9 fantasy points (5.0 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 31 targets into 19 catches for 249 yards and zero TDs.

The peak of Pitts' fantasy season came against the Washington Commanders in Week 4, when he put up 13 fantasy points with five receptions (on five targets) for 70 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Kyle Pitts disappointed his fantasy managers against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, when he managed only 1.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Four players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Buccaneers this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least three passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

Tampa Bay has given up more than 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed a TD catch by 18 players this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to only two players this season.

Tampa Bay has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this year.

A total of Four players have rushed for more than one TD against the Buccaneers this year.

