Kyle Pitts Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Tight end Kyle Pitts faces a matchup against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the league (200.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Atlanta Falcons play the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Pitts a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Seahawks? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Kyle Pitts Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.96

38.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts Fantasy Performance

With 60.1 fantasy points in 2025 (5.0 per game), Pitts is the 20th-ranked player at the TE position and 180th among all players.

In his last three games, Pitts has put up 12.1 fantasy points (4.0 per game), as he's turned 16 targets into 11 catches for 121 yards and zero TDs.

Pitts has tallied 197 receiving yards and zero scores on 17 catches (28 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 19.7 points (3.9 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Pitts' fantasy season came against the Washington Commanders in Week 4, when he piled up 13.0 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he reeled in five balls (on five targets) for 70 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Kyle Pitts stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers, grabbing two passes on three targets for 14 yards (1.4 fantasy points).

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has given up over 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has allowed two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this season.

The Seahawks have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Seattle has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Seahawks have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Seattle has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Seahawks' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Seattle has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to six players this season.

The Seahawks have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

