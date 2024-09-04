Kyle Pitts Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons will face the Pittsburgh Steelers -- whose passing defense was ranked 17th in the NFL last year (227.1 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Pitts a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Steelers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Pitts vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.19

8.19 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.73

58.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Pitts 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 84.3 fantasy points (5.0 per game) in 2023, Pitts ranked 170th in the league and 12th at his position.

In his best performance last year -- Week 14 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Pitts accumulated 11.7 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 57 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 16 versus the Indianapolis Colts, Pitts put up 10.9 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), with this stat line: three receptions, 49 yards and one touchdown.

Pitts accumulated 0.5 fantasy points -- one catch, five yards, on five targets -- in Week 17 versus the Chicago Bears, which was his poorest game of the year.

In Week 2 versus the Green Bay Packers, Pitts collected 1.5 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via these numbers: two receptions, 15 yards, on five targets.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh allowed over 300 passing yards to three QBs last season.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Steelers last season.

In the passing game, Pittsburgh allowed six players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last year, the Steelers allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Pittsburgh allowed six players pile up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Steelers last season, 19 players hauled in a TD pass.

Pittsburgh gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to four players last season.

Looking at run defense, the Steelers allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players last season.

In terms of run defense, Pittsburgh allowed at least one rushing touchdown to eight players last season.

In the running game, the Steelers allowed one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

