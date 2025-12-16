Kyle Monangai Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

In Week 16 (Saturday at 8:20 p.m. ET), RB Kyle Monangai and the Chicago Bears will meet the Green Bay Packers, who have the eighth-ranked rushing defense in the league (100.5 yards conceded per game).

Is Monangai a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Packers? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Kyle Monangai Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: December 20, 2025

December 20, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 43.67

43.67 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.16

8.16 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Monangai Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Monangai is currently the 27th-ranked player in fantasy (91st overall), with 109.8 total fantasy points (7.8 per game).

During his last three games, Monangai has delivered 30.0 total fantasy points (10.0 per game), running the ball 47 times for 220 yards and one score. As a receiver, he has tacked on zero yards on one reception (five targets).

Monangai has delivered 50.5 total fantasy points (10.1 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 71 times for 291 yards and three scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 14 yards on two receptions (six targets).

The peak of Monangai's season as a fantasy producer came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, as he posted 19.8 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 176 rushing yards on 26 carries (6.8 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyle Monangai had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he tallied just 1.1 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards).

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed just two players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Packers this season.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed just two players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Green Bay has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Packers have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Green Bay has allowed just two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Packers have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

