Kyle Monangai Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Running back Kyle Monangai is looking at a matchup against the 13th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (107.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, when his Chicago Bears take on the Cleveland Browns, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on Monangai, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup against the Browns.

Thinking about playing Monangai this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kyle Monangai Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 45.70

45.70 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

0.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.49

4.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Monangai Fantasy Performance

With 106.5 fantasy points in 2025 (8.2 per game), Monangai is the 26th-ranked player at the RB position and 85th among all players.

During his last three games, Monangai has 37.5 total fantasy points (12.5 per game), carrying the ball 48 times for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Monangai has amassed 56.0 fantasy points (11.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 286 yards with four touchdowns on 67 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 14 yards on two receptions (five targets).

The highlight of Monangai's fantasy season was a Week 9 outburst versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game when he came through with three catches and 22 receiving yards (19.8 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Kyle Monangai's game versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 1.1 fantasy points. He rushed for zero yards on zero carries on the day with one catch for 11 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to put up over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

The Browns have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed only two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Cleveland has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to only one player this season.

The Browns have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Only two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just two players this year.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one TD against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Kyle Monangai? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.