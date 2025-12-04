Kyle Monangai Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Running back Kyle Monangai is looking at a matchup against the seventh-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (98.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Considering Monangai for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Packers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Kyle Monangai Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 40.97

40.97 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

0.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.23

7.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Monangai Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Monangai is currently the 26th-ranked fantasy player (86th overall), tallying 98.8 total fantasy points (8.2 per game).

During his last three games, Monangai has delivered 39.5 total fantasy points (13.2 per game), rushing the ball 46 times for 201 yards and three scores.

Monangai has amassed 68.1 fantasy points (13.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 405 yards with four touchdowns on 79 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 36 yards on four receptions (eight targets).

The high point of Monangai's season as a fantasy producer came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, as he posted 19.8 fantasy points by running for 176 yards on 26 attempts. In the passing game, he caught three passes on five targets for 22 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Kyle Monangai delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (1.1 points) in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, running for zero yards on zero carries with one catch for 11 yards.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has given up over 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Packers have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Green Bay this year.

Just one player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Packers this year.

A total of two players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Green Bay this season.

A total of 13 players have caught a TD pass versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed just two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Packers this season.

A total of seven players have run for at least one TD against Green Bay this season.

Just two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Packers this year.

