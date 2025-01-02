FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Kraken vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Seattle Kraken are among the NHL teams playing on Thursday, up against the Vancouver Canucks.

Kraken vs Canucks Game Info

  • Seattle Kraken (17-19-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (17-11-8)
  • Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Canucks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kraken (-125)Canucks (+104)5.5Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (55.1%)

Kraken vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Seattle, the favorite, is +198.

Kraken vs Canucks Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kraken-Canucks game on January 2, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Kraken vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Seattle is a -125 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +104 underdog on the road.

