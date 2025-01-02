NHL
Kraken vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2
The Seattle Kraken are among the NHL teams playing on Thursday, up against the Vancouver Canucks.
Kraken vs Canucks Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (17-19-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (17-11-8)
- Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-125)
|Canucks (+104)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Canucks win (55.1%)
Kraken vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Seattle, the favorite, is +198.
Kraken vs Canucks Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kraken-Canucks game on January 2, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Kraken vs Canucks Moneyline
- Seattle is a -125 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +104 underdog on the road.