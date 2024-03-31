Knicks vs. Thunder NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for March 31

Knicks vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and BSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (51-22) will look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third in the league scoring 30.4 points per game) when they try to knock off Jalen Brunson (fourth in the NBA with 27.9 PPG) and the New York Knicks (44-29) on Sunday, March 31, 2024 at Madison Square Garden. The Thunder are 1-point road underdogs in the game, which tips off at 7:00 PM ET on MSG and BSOK. The matchup has an over/under of 217.

Knicks vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -1 -108 -112 217 -110 -110 -112 -104

Knicks vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (50.7%)

Knicks vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Knicks are 39-32-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Thunder are 42-30-1 this year.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 29 times.

Thunder games this year have gone over the total in 40 of 73 opportunities (54.8%).

Against the spread, New York has fared worse at home, covering 19 times in 37 home games, and 20 times in 36 road games.

The Knicks have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (32.4%) than road games (47.2%).

Oklahoma City's winning percentage against the spread at home is .622 (23-14-0). Away, it is .528 (19-16-1).

Looking at the over/under, Thunder games have finished over less often at home (20 of 37, 54.1%) than away (20 of 36, 55.6%).

Knicks Leaders

Brunson is averaging 27.9 points, 3.6 boards and 6.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Hart is averaging 9 points, 3.9 assists and 8.2 rebounds.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers on the season are 15 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 40.2% from downtown, with an average of 3.4 made treys (third in league).

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 7.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 63.1% from the field.

Precious Achiuwa is averaging 8.6 points, 1.2 assists and 7.7 rebounds.

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.4 points for the Thunder, plus 5.6 boards and 6.3 assists.

The Thunder get 16.8 points per game from Chet Holmgren, plus 7.9 boards and 2.6 assists.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 4 boards and 4.5 assists per game. He is sinking 53.6% of his shots from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc (seventh in NBA), with an average of 1.5 triples.

The Thunder get 12.2 points per game from Josh Giddey, plus 6.2 boards and 4.5 assists.

The Thunder receive 10.7 points per game from Luguentz Dort, plus 3.7 boards and 1.4 assists.

